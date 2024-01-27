Several notable incumbent MPs from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have suffered defeat in their quest for re-election in the upcoming December elections.
This list of defeated incumbents adds to the previously announced 19 MPs who have chosen not to seek reelection, signaling significant changes in the party’s parliamentary representation.
They are;
Joseph Cudjoe – Effia
Freda Prempeh – Tano North
Adwoa Sarfo – Dome Kwabenya
Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben
Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North
Moses Anim – Trobu
John Benam – Zabzugu
Tina Mensah – Weija/Gbawe
Eugene Boakye Antwi – Subin
Akwasi Afrifa Mensah – Amasaman
Dr Amoako Kissi – Anyaa Sowutuom
Hanson Nortey – Tema Central
Bright Wereko Brobbey – Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira
Elvis Donkor – Abura Asebu Kwamankese
Erickson Abaka – Shama
Akwasi Darko Boateng – Bosome Freho
Kwadwo Asante – Suhum
Mahama Seini – Daboya