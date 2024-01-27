Several notable incumbent MPs from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have suffered defeat in their quest for re-election in the upcoming December elections.

This list of defeated incumbents adds to the previously announced 19 MPs who have chosen not to seek reelection, signaling significant changes in the party’s parliamentary representation.

They are;

Joseph Cudjoe – Effia

Freda Prempeh – Tano North

Adwoa Sarfo – Dome Kwabenya

Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben

Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North

Moses Anim – Trobu

John Benam – Zabzugu

Tina Mensah – Weija/Gbawe

Eugene Boakye Antwi – Subin

Akwasi Afrifa Mensah – Amasaman

Dr Amoako Kissi – Anyaa Sowutuom

Hanson Nortey – Tema Central

Bright Wereko Brobbey – Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira

Elvis Donkor – Abura Asebu Kwamankese

Erickson Abaka – Shama

Akwasi Darko Boateng – Bosome Freho

Kwadwo Asante – Suhum

Mahama Seini – Daboya