Disappointment and surprise marked the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, as several prominent incumbents saw their bids for re-election dashed.

In a major upset, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, was ousted in the Tano North constituency. Challenger Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson for the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, cruised to victory with 444 votes against Prempeh’s 221.

Similarly, Dome-Kwabenya witnessed a stunning defeat for Adwoa Safo, the outspoken Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. Mike Ocquaye Jr., son of former Speaker Mike Ocquaye, secured a convincing win with 1194 votes, leaving Safo with only 328.

The Abuakwa North constituency also saw a change of guard, with incumbent Gifty Twum-Ampofo narrowly losing to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong. Popularly known as “Buffalo,” Addo-Frempong garnered 222 votes compared to Twum-Ampofo’s 202.

Beyond these significant upsets, another high-profile casualty was Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Gifty Mensah. In the Weija Gbawe constituency, she was defeated by Jerry Ahmed Shab, who polled 786 votes to Mensah’s 361.

These unexpected defeats sent shockwaves through the NPP, and raised questions about voter sentiment and future party dynamics.

Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe lost the Effia primary in the Western Region to Isaac Nyarko Boamah, a financial analyst

Sheila Bartels lost the Ablekuma North poll with 637 votes to Akua Afriyie who polled 756.

Below is the full list of all incumbent NPP MPs who participated in Saturday’s primaries

Ahafo

Asunafo North: Evans Bobie Opoku

Tano North: Freda Prempeh – Lost

Asutifi North:Patrick Banor

Ashanti

Adansi Asokwa: KT Hammond – Retained

Afigya Kwabre North: Collins Adomako Mensah-Retained

Afigya Sekyere East: Mavis Nkansah-Boadu – Retained

Asante Akim Central: Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi – Retained

Asante Akim North: Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi – Retained

Asante Akim South: Kwaku Asante-Boateng – Retained

Asokwa: Patricia Appiagyei – Retained

Atwima Kwanwoma: Kofi Amankwa-Manu – Retained

Atwima Mponua: Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Lost

Atwima Nwabiagya South: Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere – Lost

Bantama: Francis Asenso-Boakye – Retained

Bosome Freho: Akwasi Darko Boateng – Lost

Juaben: Ama Pomaa Boateng – Lost

Kwadaso: Kingsley Nvarko – Retained

Mampong: Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong – INJUNCTED

Manhyia North: Akwasi Konadu – Retained

Manhyia South: Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Retained

Nyiaeso – Dr. Stephen Amoah – Retained

Manso Adubia: Yaw Frimpong Addo – Retained

Manso Nkwanta: George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Lost

Nsuta Kwamang Beposo: Adelaide Ntim – Retained

Obuasi East: Patrick Boakye-Yiadom – Retained

Obuasi West: Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng – INJUNCTED

Odotobri: Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi – Lost

Offinso North: Ntim Augustine Collins – Lost

Old Tafo: Vicent Ekow Assafuah – Retained

Subin: Eugene Boakye Antwi – Lost

Bono

Berekum West: Kwaku Agyenim Boateng – Retained

Dormaa Central: Kwaku Agyeman Manu – Retained

Berekum East: Nelson Kyeremeh – Retained

Sunyani West: Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Retained

Bono East

Pru West: Jalulah PambiinStephen

Central

Mfantseman: Ophelia Mensah – Retained

Hemang Lower Denkyira: Bright Wireko-Brobby – Lost

Abura Asebu Kwamankese: Elvis Morris Donkoh – Lost

Gomoa Central: Naana Eyiah –

Awutu Senya East: Mavis Hawa Koomson – Retained

Agona West: Cynthia Mamle Morrison – SUSPENDED

Eastern

Nsawam/Adoagyiri: Frank Annoh-Dompreh – Retained

Abirem: Osei John Frimpong – Lost

Abuakwa North: Gifty Twum-Ampofo – Lost

Ofoase/Ayirebi: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kade: Agyare Alexander

Lower West Akim: Charles Acheampong – Retained

Asene Akroso Manso: George Kwame Aboagye

Nkawkaw: Joseph Frempong

Atiwa East: Abena Osei-Asare – Retained

Mpraeso: Davis Ansah Opoku

Akim Swedru: Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Suhum: Kwadjo Asante – Lost

New Juaben South: Michael Okyere Baafi

Fanteakwa South: Kofi Okyere-Agyekum – Lost

Fanteakwa North: Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah – Lost

Achiase: Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo

Greater Accra

Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom: Sylvester M. Tetteh – Retained

Dome Kwabenya: Sarah Adwoa Safo – Lost

Ablekuma North: Sheila Bartels – Lost

Ayawaso Central: Henry Quartey – Retained

Anyaa Sowutuom: Dickson Adomako Kissi – Rejected

Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Retained

Amasaman: Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensah – Lost

Tema Central: Yves Hanson-Nortey – Lost

Weija Gbawe: Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah – Lost

Trobu: Moses Anim – Lost

North East

Walewale: Lariba Zuwera Abudu

Northern

Zabzugu: Jabaah John Bennam – Lost

Nanton: Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru – Retained

Yendi: Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama

Mion: Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba

Savannah

Daboya-Mankarigu: Mahama Asei Seini –

Salaga North: Alhassan Abdallah Iddi –

Upper West

Sissala East: Amidu Chinnia Issahaku – Retained

Western

Tarkwa-Nsuaem: George Mireku Duker – Retained

Kwesimintsim: Prince Hamid Armah – Retained

Sekondi: Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer

Efia: Joseph Cudjoe – Lost

Shama: Samuel Erickson Abakah – Lost

Mpohor: John Kobin Abbam Aboah Sanie – Retained

Takoradi: Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah – Retained

Western North

Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai: Alfred Obeng-Boateng

Sefwi Akontombra: Djornobuah Alex Tetteh

