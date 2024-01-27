Disappointment and surprise marked the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, as several prominent incumbents saw their bids for re-election dashed.
In a major upset, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, was ousted in the Tano North constituency. Challenger Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson for the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, cruised to victory with 444 votes against Prempeh’s 221.
Similarly, Dome-Kwabenya witnessed a stunning defeat for Adwoa Safo, the outspoken Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. Mike Ocquaye Jr., son of former Speaker Mike Ocquaye, secured a convincing win with 1194 votes, leaving Safo with only 328.
The Abuakwa North constituency also saw a change of guard, with incumbent Gifty Twum-Ampofo narrowly losing to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong. Popularly known as “Buffalo,” Addo-Frempong garnered 222 votes compared to Twum-Ampofo’s 202.
Beyond these significant upsets, another high-profile casualty was Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Gifty Mensah. In the Weija Gbawe constituency, she was defeated by Jerry Ahmed Shab, who polled 786 votes to Mensah’s 361.
These unexpected defeats sent shockwaves through the NPP, and raised questions about voter sentiment and future party dynamics.
Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe lost the Effia primary in the Western Region to Isaac Nyarko Boamah, a financial analyst
Sheila Bartels lost the Ablekuma North poll with 637 votes to Akua Afriyie who polled 756.
Below is the full list of all incumbent NPP MPs who participated in Saturday’s primaries
Ahafo
Asunafo North: Evans Bobie Opoku
Tano North: Freda Prempeh – Lost
Asutifi North:Patrick Banor
Ashanti
Adansi Asokwa: KT Hammond – Retained
Afigya Kwabre North: Collins Adomako Mensah-Retained
Afigya Sekyere East: Mavis Nkansah-Boadu – Retained
Asante Akim Central: Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi – Retained
Asante Akim North: Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi – Retained
Asante Akim South: Kwaku Asante-Boateng – Retained
Asokwa: Patricia Appiagyei – Retained
Atwima Kwanwoma: Kofi Amankwa-Manu – Retained
Atwima Mponua: Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Lost
Atwima Nwabiagya South: Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere – Lost
Bantama: Francis Asenso-Boakye – Retained
Bosome Freho: Akwasi Darko Boateng – Lost
Juaben: Ama Pomaa Boateng – Lost
Kwadaso: Kingsley Nvarko – Retained
Mampong: Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong – INJUNCTED
Manhyia North: Akwasi Konadu – Retained
Manhyia South: Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Retained
Nyiaeso – Dr. Stephen Amoah – Retained
Manso Adubia: Yaw Frimpong Addo – Retained
Manso Nkwanta: George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Lost
Nsuta Kwamang Beposo: Adelaide Ntim – Retained
Obuasi East: Patrick Boakye-Yiadom – Retained
Obuasi West: Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng – INJUNCTED
Odotobri: Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi – Lost
Offinso North: Ntim Augustine Collins – Lost
Old Tafo: Vicent Ekow Assafuah – Retained
Subin: Eugene Boakye Antwi – Lost
Bono
Berekum West: Kwaku Agyenim Boateng – Retained
Dormaa Central: Kwaku Agyeman Manu – Retained
Berekum East: Nelson Kyeremeh – Retained
Sunyani West: Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Retained
Bono East
Pru West: Jalulah PambiinStephen
Central
Mfantseman: Ophelia Mensah – Retained
Hemang Lower Denkyira: Bright Wireko-Brobby – Lost
Abura Asebu Kwamankese: Elvis Morris Donkoh – Lost
Gomoa Central: Naana Eyiah –
Awutu Senya East: Mavis Hawa Koomson – Retained
Agona West: Cynthia Mamle Morrison – SUSPENDED
Eastern
Nsawam/Adoagyiri: Frank Annoh-Dompreh – Retained
Abirem: Osei John Frimpong – Lost
Abuakwa North: Gifty Twum-Ampofo – Lost
Ofoase/Ayirebi: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kade: Agyare Alexander
Lower West Akim: Charles Acheampong – Retained
Asene Akroso Manso: George Kwame Aboagye
Nkawkaw: Joseph Frempong
Atiwa East: Abena Osei-Asare – Retained
Mpraeso: Davis Ansah Opoku
Akim Swedru: Kennedy Osei Nyarko
Suhum: Kwadjo Asante – Lost
New Juaben South: Michael Okyere Baafi
Fanteakwa South: Kofi Okyere-Agyekum – Lost
Fanteakwa North: Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah – Lost
Achiase: Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo
Greater Accra
Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom: Sylvester M. Tetteh – Retained
Dome Kwabenya: Sarah Adwoa Safo – Lost
Ablekuma North: Sheila Bartels – Lost
Ayawaso Central: Henry Quartey – Retained
Anyaa Sowutuom: Dickson Adomako Kissi – Rejected
Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Retained
Amasaman: Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensah – Lost
Tema Central: Yves Hanson-Nortey – Lost
Weija Gbawe: Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah – Lost
Trobu: Moses Anim – Lost
North East
Walewale: Lariba Zuwera Abudu
Northern
Zabzugu: Jabaah John Bennam – Lost
Nanton: Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru – Retained
Yendi: Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama
Mion: Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba
Savannah
Daboya-Mankarigu: Mahama Asei Seini –
Salaga North: Alhassan Abdallah Iddi –
Upper West
Sissala East: Amidu Chinnia Issahaku – Retained
Western
Tarkwa-Nsuaem: George Mireku Duker – Retained
Kwesimintsim: Prince Hamid Armah – Retained
Sekondi: Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer
Efia: Joseph Cudjoe – Lost
Shama: Samuel Erickson Abakah – Lost
Mpohor: John Kobin Abbam Aboah Sanie – Retained
Takoradi: Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah – Retained
Western North
Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai: Alfred Obeng-Boateng
Sefwi Akontombra: Djornobuah Alex Tetteh
