Moses Abor, a contender in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries for Ayawaso Central, has accused the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, of orchestrating plans to manipulate the upcoming election using unauthorized security personnel.

In a formal complaint submitted to the Inspector General of Police, Abor, the former NPP Greater Accra Youth Organiser, asserted that Henry Quartey is intending to deploy “illegal security personnel” to influence the poll in his favour.

Abor claimed that the Regional Minister plans to utilize both private security personnel and individuals from the Ghana Police Service who allegedly owe allegiance to him.

The objective, as per Abor’s allegations, is to intimidate and harass delegates perceived as supporters of his candidacy on the voting day, scheduled for January 27.

Additionally, Abor alleged that Henry Quartey and his team have devised an elaborate scheme to tamper with the election results by unlawfully stuffing ballot boxes with pre-marked ballots.

Below is Moses Abor’s full statement.

I am Moses Abor, an aspiring Member of Parliament in the Ayawaso Central Constituency (hereinafter referred to as “Constituency”) and I refer to the above subject matter.

My attention has been drawn to the fact that the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament of the Ayawaso Central Constituency. Hon. Henry Quartey, who is also a candidate in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the same constituency, intends to use illegal security personnel to disrupt the election process on the 27th of January, 2024 to his favour.

Amongst other things, the Greater Accra Regional Minister intends to employ private security personnel and personnel from the Ghana Police Service who owes allegiance to him to intimidate and harass delegates whom he perceives as my supporters on the said day. I also have information that during counting, he intends to unleash hooligans to snatch ballot papers and possibly burn them to halt the process if it goes otherwise.

Together with my team, we have intercepted a grand agenda by the Regional Minister to stuff the ballot boxes with his thumb printed ballot papers when voting is ongoing. As law abiding citizens, we do not intend to take the law into our own hands.

We therefore petition the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to take a special interest in the elections of Ayawaso Central and deploy professional police personnel to the venue on the voting day to avoid clashes and ensure the election is free and fair.

We await your prompt action.

