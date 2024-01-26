The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned persons who violate rules governing the Parliamentary Primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27, will be dealt with ruthlessly.

According to the party, the Ghana Police Service has been mandated to ensure peace and order during the polls.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah said the party will not tolerate any violations on Saturday.

“The Electoral Commission and the police shall deny influencers or what you call or refer to as macho men [well-built men] and undesignated person access to the voting centres. All such persons shall be arrested by the Ghana Police. The electoral voting shall be a walk-in, individuals shall approach the voting area and vote secretly,” the General Secretary of NPP cautioned.

The National Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a statement issued on January 19, 2024, released the approved voting centres for the conduct of the Parliamentary Primaries.

It also constituted a national monitoring team to supervise the parliamentary primaries, which will take place across the six regions of the country.

—————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital