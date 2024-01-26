Famous Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, have announced the date for their wedding.

The couple will have a traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, February 29, and a white wedding on March 2, 2024, both to be held in Accra.

Marie shared a video of herself dancing to one of Moses Bliss’s songs, which caught his attention and led to him sending her a message expressing his admiration for her dance moves.

Moses Bliss gained attention when actress Ekene Umenwa knelt for him at her wedding, which sparked discussions about his marital status.

The singer later expressed his desire for a wife and sought divine guidance for this aspect of his life. Marie Wiseborn is a 24-year-old professional lawyer who graduated from the University of Surrey’s School of Law in the UK.