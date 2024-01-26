The Office of the Special Prosecutor says the outcome of KPMG’s audit on the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) will play a major role in its investigation.

The OSP has disclosed that it has commenced a preliminary investigation into the contractual arrangements between the two entities.

It explained that the investigation was at the behest of a complaint filed on December 18, 2023, by The Fourth Estate.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 24, 2024, extended the period within which KPMG is to complete its audit on the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) from the initial date of Tuesday, 16th January 2024, to a new date of Friday, 23rd February 2024.

This follows a request made by KPMG to the President, requesting an extension of the two-week deadline originally given to the company to undertake the assignment.

Addressing journalists in Accra, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng says the outcome of the audit will aid the OSP’s work.

“Definitely the auditing being done by the firm KPMG will have a lot to bear on this matter. What they will find, we will gladly receive and proceed with our investigations upon their findings. Collaborative work, there’s no point that after all the KPMG will do, we will just ignore what they have done. Whatever they will do will largely impact on the nature and focus of the investigations,” the Special Prosecutor underscored.

