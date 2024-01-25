The National Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released the approved voting centres for the conduct of the Parliamentary Primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The elections will be conducted in constituencies with sitting MPs.

The party, in a statement dated January 19, 2024, urged aspirants and other stakeholders to comply with these provisions to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

In the Western Region, in the Ahanta West constituency, delegates will vote at Baidoo Bonsu Senior High Technical School. In the Takoradi constituency, voting will take place at Bedu-Addo Methodist School.

Delegates in the Sekondi constituency will cast their ballots at Gyandu Park.

In the Central Region, in the Agona West constituency, voting will be at School Park, Otabilkrom-Agona Swedru.

Assin Central delegates will vote at Pentecost Church Habitat-Assin Fosu.

In the Greater Accra Region, in the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom constituency, voting will take place at Astro Turf Tuba.

While those in the Eastern Region, in the Ofoase/Ayirebi constituency, will vote at Akokoase SHS.

Check the full list of voting centers below

