Former Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Moses Abor, has expressed confidence in beating the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey with 70 percent of the votes in Ayawaso Central.

Speaking to Citi News after casting his ballot, the optimistic Moses Abor indicated that the wind of victory is blowing all over him and it is just a matter of hours before he will be declared victor.

“The delegates will speak by the grace of God and you can see from the weather and I am going to come out with victory.”

He also denied reports that he and his team had planned to stuff ballot boxes. He said he is destined to win the parliamentary primary and all such reports are only propaganda and must be disregarded.

“When you are losing an election, you come out with propaganda but by the grace of God, we will win.”

Moses Abor had petitioned the Inspector General of Police alleging that the current MP, Henry Quartey was orchestrating plans to manipulate today’s poll using unauthorized security personnel.

—

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital