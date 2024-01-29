One more person allegedly involved in the purported GH¢203,000 job scam case has been arrested and arraigned.

Iddrisu Suka, who appeared in an Accra Circuit Court, has been remanded into police custody to reappear on February 5, 2024.

The Court, presided over by Mrs. Samuel Bright Acquah, issued a bench warrant on June 19, 2023, for Suka’s arrest.

The Police, through intelligence, apprehended Suka and brought him before the court.

Meanwhile, the first accused person, Dorcas Nartey, a 28-year-old unemployed individual, who had previously appeared before the Court, is on GH¢200,000 bail.

Dorcas and Suka are alleged to have collected GH¢203,000 from 32 prospective job seekers who wanted to join the security services.

They have jointly been charged with conspiracy to commit crimes, namely – defrauding by false pretences and defrauding by false pretences.

They have denied the charges.

Chief Superintendent of Police Augustine Yirenkyi said the complainant, Alex Mensah Twumasi, was the Assemblyman for Accra Newtown.

The prosecution stated that Dorcas was unemployed and a resident of Gbawe in Accra.

The prosecutor said before January 2022, the complainant met Dorcas, and she told the complainant that she had protocol connections at the Jubilee House. If the complainant parted with cash in the sum of GH¢203,000, she would be able to secure 32 prospective applicants of his constituency jobs in the security services – the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Customs, and the Ghana National Fire Service.

The prosecution mentioned that the complainant became convinced and paid GH¢203,000 to Dorcas.

The prosecutor stated that after the payment, Dorcas was unable to fulfil her promise and started “playing hide and seek” with the complainant.

The prosecution explained that the complainant became alarmed, and on September 29, 2022, he reported the matter to the Police for investigations.

On November 18, 2022, Dorcas was arrested, and in her caution statement, she admitted receiving GHC 203,000 to secure jobs in the various security services and said she gave the amount to Iddrisu Suka, who was then at large.

The prosecution mentioned that Dorcas claimed that Suka worked at the Jubilee House and could assist her in securing jobs for the 32 prospective applicants, but he failed.

It said Dorcas promised to refund the GH¢203,000 to the complainant but failed.