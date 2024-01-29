Some corporate bodies have partnered with Citi FM/Citi TV for a memorable odyssey on the 2024 Heritage Caravan.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA), Hollard Group (a leading insurer), and the state-owned oil and gas marketing company, GOIL PLC, have pledged sponsorship for the much-anticipated 2024 Heritage Caravan.

The annual 8-day road trip, scheduled from March 3 to March 10, provides participants with a unique experience to explore Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Head of Events and Partnerships, Frema Adunyame, expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their involvement in making the road trip a memorable experience.

“We have sponsorships from the National Lottery, GOIL, Hollard; these companies came in, and they really understand what it means to represent your company. They come in with all the excitement, and they have done this continuously. GOIL is the same; I’m not surprised GOIL is always with us because we need the state fuel company to support us in doing this. They always come through for us, and then we also have NLA coming in. Sponsors, we are very grateful to you for coming in to support us. We know there are a lot of sponsors who are coming on board.”

She stressed, “Yes, more sponsors are coming. If you are interested in sponsoring, this is the time before we have sponsors also sold out. If you are a company, and you want to be associated with Heritage Caravan, this is the time to do so; you can still call 0205973973. We say a great thank you to our sponsors.”

Frema Adunyame also reiterated that the 2024 Heritage Caravan is officially sold out.

“Sold out means sold out. You know, at Citi FM/Citi TV, we don’t believe in sensationalism. We don’t believe in unnecessary hyping and all those kinds of things. What people are forgetting is that we are also interested in getting the money. If there are seats, why would we turn people away?”

“The truth of the matter is we are sold out. Currently, if you are interested in becoming part of the 2024 Heritage Caravan, it cannot be possible. We don’t have any seats, not even one for patrons; that’s the unfortunate bit about it. Those who have booked their seats, they’re going to have fun, and they are secured,” the head of Events and Partnerships at Citi FM and Citi TV said.

She mentioned that all preparations had been made towards the trip.

“Hotels are ready, buses are ready; Citi FM/Citi TV as an organization, we are ready,” Frema Adunyame stated.

Embarking from the vibrant Greater Accra Region, the Heritage Caravan will traverse the picturesque terrains of Volta, Eastern, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, Upper East, Northern, Savannah, North East, Ashanti, Western North, Western, and Central Regions before returning to Greater Accra.

The Heritage Caravan offers a unique road trip experience, providing participants with an intimate encounter with Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Since its inception in 2016, the Caravan has explored every region, visiting iconic sites such as Mole National Park, the Military Museum, Bonwire Kente Exhibition, the Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, Elmina Castle, Larabanga Mosque, Nzulezu village, and the crocodile pond at Paga, among others.

As a flagship initiative of Citi TV and Citi FM, the Heritage Caravan is held annually in March as part of the Heritage Month celebrations.

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM. It’s proudly sponsored by the National Lottery Authority, Goil PLC, and Hollard Insurance.

