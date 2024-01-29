The New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent MP for Walewale, Lariba Zuwera Abudu, after suffering defeat in party’s parliamentary primary, has filed a lawsuit against her contender who won the poll, Dr. Abdul-Karibu Tia Mahama.

The presidential staffer won the primary with 343 votes, while the sitting MP, who is also the Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister, polled a margin of 334.

A dissatisfied MP on January 29, 2024, filed a motion ex-parte in a Tamale High Court challenging the results of the primary.

She is therefore restraining Dr. Tia Mahama from holding himself as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate-elect for the Walewale constituency.

“It is hereby ordered that the defendants are restrained herein, whether by themselves, their agents, assigns, workmen and allies, from holding out the 1st defendants as the New Patriotic Party’s candidate elect for the Walewale constituency for the 2024 parliamentary elections and or from submitting the name of the 1st defendants to the NPP, National office as the candidate elect in the 27th January 2024 New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries for the Walewale constituency.”

Other contestants in the primary, Tahir Sham-An, polled 145 votes, and Jangdow Mahama also had 1 vote.

