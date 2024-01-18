Dr. Promise Sefogah, a leading Obstetrician Gynaecologist and fertility expert has revealed that roughly half of all pregnancies are unplanned.

This, he reveals, often throws couples into a difficult emotional turmoil – agonizing over whether to continue the pregnancy or not.

Sadly, many of these unplanned pregnancies end in termination, often at the hands of unqualified and unregistered individuals, leading to severe and sometimes irreversible consequences for the women involved.

Dr. Sefogah emphasized the devastating impact of unsafe abortions, highlighting complications ranging from permanent loss of reproductive function to death.

Speaking on the Effective Living Series on Citi TV on the Topic, Family Planning, Evolvng Sexual Trends and Reproductive Health on Thursday, Dr Sefogah passionately advocated for family planning as a crucial tool to prevent these scenarios.

Planning pregnancies, he stresses, empowers couples to make informed decisions about the number and timing of their children.

He also recommended a two-year spacing between births, allowing the mother adequate time for physical and emotional recovery.

“When we take that step to anticipate and plan for the number of children we want to have and how we want to attain that number, how we want to space them out and the timing of birthing of them, so we can have control over our reproductive life. We will recommend that the children should be at least two years apart. That gives the woman time to recover.”

——————————————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital