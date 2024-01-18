Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mustapha Gbande, has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to render an apology to Ghanaians for his comment.

During a visit by traditional leaders from Ekumfi to the Jubilee House, Akufo-Addo admitted that his government deliberately neglected development in Ekumfi because the residents voted against Francis Ato Cudjoe, the former Deputy Minister whom he had appointed, during the 2020 elections.

The President expressed his disappointment and explained that this decision was made as a result of the constituents’ choice to remove Cudjoe from Parliament.

“Ato Cudjoe was your MP, and I made him a Deputy Minister, and you voted him out in the last elections, and because of that, I did not pay attention to development in your area. I have to be honest with you, but since you have brought it up, I will pay attention to it,” the President said.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Gbande underscored the inappropriateness of the comment, describing it as ‘unpresidential’.

According to him, it is unpresidential for a president of a republic to make such a comment to the family of a former President and also prevent citizens from enjoying a national cake due to politics.

He requested the president apologize to Ghanaians for such a comment.

“If the president understands that one day he will be in the position President Mills’s family is now, and his family will be speaking to another president on his behalf, I believe that he should apologize to the people of this country for making such a comment.”

————————————————————————————

