A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has asserted that some distasteful comments made by President Akufo-Addo could affect the chances of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winning the December 7 general elections.

President Akufo-Addo, in a meeting with traditional leaders from Ekumfi at the Jubilee House, indicated that he overlooked development in Ekumfi because the NPP parliamentary candidate, Francis Ato Cudjoe, lost the elections in 2020.

Reacting to the comment, Dr. Asah-Asante said the chances of the NPP would diminish if the opposition capitalized on such remarks.

“If he [the president] continues like this, the opposition will hop on it and make a mountain out of that statement, and remember that the electoral system we have is a simple majority system, so one vote is very crucial to move you from a candidate to become an MP or a president. Going forward, the party can advise the president on some of these comments because once the impression is created that if you don’t vote for the president and his party, they will punish you, the consequences can be dire for the party.”

The Member of Parliament for Ekumfi in the Central Region, Abeiku Crentsil, also told Citi News that the President’s comments would compel his constituents to maintain the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The president has more or less spoken for the people to continue to vote for the NDC because he knows there is nothing the NPP can offer the people of Ekumfi.”

The National Democratic Congress has also condemned the comments made by President Akufo-Addo.

“The president acknowledges that in his seven years, he has not prioritized development on the basis of the national agenda but based on who voted for his political party. For us, that is unpresidential and reflects who he is and what he has used his power for. He ought not to have made those comments and should apologize to Ghanaians.”

