Two people, a male and a female, have been confirmed dead at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality in the Bono Region after a fire swept through a household in the community on Wednesday night.

It took personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service some hours to douse the fire. Several properties, running into thousands of Ghana Cedis, were also destroyed.

The Sunyani Municipal Fire Public Relations Officer, ADO1 Isaac Opoku, told Citi News that the bodies of the two were discovered after the fire was extinguished.

“This dawn, around 00:13 hours, we had an emergency call, and the caller reported that there was a fire outbreak around the Notre Dame area. There is this popular hostel called DK Agyemang where the fire happened, and we moved and arrived there at 00:21 hours and went round to check and discovered that a four-bedroom apartment was on fire.”

“We were told that one man and a lady were trapped inside, and when our men were able to extinguish the fire, they saw their bodies burn beyond recognition.”