The Queen Mother of the Osudoku Traditional Area is threatening to mobilize residents of the area to boycott the 2024 elections if their roads are not fixed.

Nana Amponsah Dokua III expressed her frustration, stating that years of voting have not brought about any development in the area.

She added that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has failed to bring the needed development to the Osudoku area.

“Shai Osudoku is not happy, and the people, especially the traditional leaders, are sitting on a time bomb. Somebody will ask why nothing is happening in Shai Osudoku, and we have voted for the National Democratic Congress for so many years. We have never changed from the NDC to any other party since 1992, but nothing is going on, and so we are warning that if they don’t take care, things will change.”

“The roads in Shai Osudoku are very bad, especially in the Osudoku traditional area. There is not a single tarred road in the area, and either we will not vote or allow any ballot box into the area.”

