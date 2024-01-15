The Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, has called upon educational institutions to reassess their curricula, ensuring they align with the demands of the ever-evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

Emphasizing the necessity of a curriculum that effectively prepares students to thrive in the era of the artificial intelligence revolution, the Minister stressed the need for a curriculum that effectively prepares students to thrive in the current technological era.

Speaking at a conference organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Yonsei University, Republic of Korea, aimed to explore the impact of “Artificial Intelligence and ICT on Ghana’s Education,” Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum highlighted the pivotal role AI would play in helping Ghana bridge the learning gap with other developed countries.

“If you begin to take a look at what is happening in the high school space, you go to Accra High School and you see that they are doing engineering sciences and we have new STEM schools that are functioning and our tertiary institutions have to now begin to look at how to accommodate the learning needs of these students who are using their minds and hands in designing robots and so many unique things.

“GTEC has to work with tertiary education institutions and already, NaCCa is designing new high school curriculum which has involved the universities and so the idea is to make sure that we have a seamless transition from high school to the university and I think it is something we should take seriously.”