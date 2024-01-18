Community members in the farming town of Pakro in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region thwarted an attempt by unknown persons to steal abandoned rail tracks.

The invaders, part of a syndicate hired by powerful individuals, were prevented from taking away tons of rail tracks packed into Kia trucks by the determined youth of Pakro.

The unknown persons, who failed to produce documents to support their activities, were stopped from carrying out their mission. The confrontation almost turned violent until the invaders gave up and abandoned the tracks.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo, visited the community after being informed about the incident and commended the community members for their vigilance in protecting state properties. He urged residents to remain steadfast in their efforts to safeguard government assets.

The MCE, however, denied any knowledge of the activities of the unknown persons, indicating that he would investigate the matter to ascertain the identities of those behind the attempted theft.

“Several theories have come out from the activities of these unknown people, with some even alleging that I know about it. Less than a week ago I came here to inform you that I, being the MCE of the area, have not received any documents from the government about the cutting of abandoned rail tracks. So if people see such persons engaging in these acts, then you should inform us.”

He added, “The day this issue came up, we sent 3 police officers from Nsawam to follow up, but they returned with a briefing that nothing of that sort had occurred here. But this country belongs to us all, and we appreciate your good work and resilience. Whatever we need to do to ensure that we protect the properties of the state, we will do it, and it will be done with you all.”

He promised the people to investigate the matter of the persons behind the act.