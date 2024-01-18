A former Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has urged Ghanaians to disregard reports that some high-profile members of the party had sworn blood oaths with a sword.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Ankrah said, “That publication is inaccurate, misleading and deliberately twisted to suit the agenda of our detractors.”

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Mr. Ankrah and other NDC officials swearing an oath using a sword. While swearing the oath, they promised to be loyal and defend the party at all times.

Mr. Ankrah explained that the said ceremony was arranged at his behest ahead of the 2020 elections when he was the Director of Elections of the NDC.

“It is yet another example of how seriously I took my role and how committed I was to ensure that we did our work with the utmost integrity in the interest of our party and its members and supporters,” he added.

Mr. Ankrah said the video had nothing to do with the party’s national executives and officials in charge of managing the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“I therefore urge the public to ignore the fake news.”

“I also call on our members and supporters to rally behind our party officials and support our national officers in our quest to win the next elections and deliver the people of Ghana from the hardships and misgovernance of the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government,” he further stated.

