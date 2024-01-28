The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect and is on a manhunt for others in Yendi for electoral-related offenses.

The persons are suspected of damaging electoral materials during the sorting of ballots in the internal parliamentary elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Tables and chairs were damaged during the act, which disrupted the counting process, putting the poll in the constituency in limbo.

Police in a statement indicated that it worked together with the military, “in line with our established protocols, to restore law, order and security in the area.”

It added that no one was hurt during the disturbances.

“We wish to assure the public that all persons behind this unfortunate act shall be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the statement further assured.