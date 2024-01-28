The National Democratic Congress has rescinded its decision to boycott meetings of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The party made this known a statement dated Sunday, January 28, 2024 and signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

IPAC meetings are aimed at giving the various political parties the opportunity to review election-related activities and policies, officially air their grievances and make constructive inputs.

It also serves as an advisory body to the Electoral Commission.

The leadership of the NDC boycotted IPAC meetings in 2021, citing “lack of candour, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission in favour of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections.”

In its recent statement, the NDC said it has rescinded the decision after “enhanced consensus-building.”

Below is the full statement:

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) RETURNS TO IPAC FOR ENHANCED CONSENSUS-BUILDING

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) announces its re-entry into the Inter-Party Advisory

Committee (IPAC).

The NDC is optimistic about the revitalization of the IPAC, drawing inspiration from the robust Consensus Building Platform established during the tenures of Dr. Afari Djan and Charlotte Osei as Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The party anticipates collaborative endeavours that will strengthen Ghana’s electoral system, benefiting not only individual political parties but also upholding the democratic values of the nation.

Signed,

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

General Secretary

