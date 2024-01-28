The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has announced that applications such as new service, separate meter, and additional load will be moved and can only be done online through the ECG Mobile App effective February 1, 2024.

ECG, in a notice, said the migration forms part of its digital transformational agenda as well “as ECG’s quest to provide customers with a more efficient and hassle-free customer service.”

Customers are urged to provide accurate and active contact details in the application process, as all corresponding responses will be done through the telephone numbers provided during the application.

“Customers should note that all responses regarding their applications will be communicated to them through their contact telephone numbers provided. Customers are therefore advised to provide accurate information when applying for the service.”

Below is ECG’s notice.

