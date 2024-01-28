President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite after the party’s Saturday, January 27 parliamentary primaries.

The president, in a statement, said it is possible to win the December 7 general elections if the losers and victors of the polls uphold and stay true to the party’s tradition and “unite firmly behind our excellent presidential candidate and formidable parliamentary candidates.”

“The time-tested, honoured tradition that has kept the NPP as one indissoluble unit demands that the victor receives the unalloyed support of the candidates who were not successful at the polls. If we are to Break the Eight, which I know is very possible, then we must stay true to this tradition, unite firmly behind our excellent presidential candidate and formidable parliamentary candidates, and deliver another resounding victory for the party, and, thereby, continue the process of bringing progress and prosperity to every part of our country, an endeavour on which we are already fully embarked.”

He also congratulated the various winners and urged the losers and their supporters to collaborate and work towards winning power for the NPP in the upcoming national polls in December.

“We have elected a good blend of experienced and youthful parliamentary candidates, whom I warmly congratulate, and who, I am confident, will help secure a majority for the NPP in the ninth Parliament of the 4th Republic, and help return an NPP presidential candidate into office on 7th January 2025. I appeal to all who lost to remember that, in elections, there are winners and losers, and that today’s losers can be tomorrow’s winners.”

——————————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital says