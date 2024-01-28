Citi FM/Citi TV’s Northern regional correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was assaulted by the Member of Parliament for Yendi in the Northern Region, Farouk Aliu Mahama, during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Violence erupted during the counting process at the Yendi Senior High School.

It is alleged that one of the Electoral Commission’s officials was caught destroying the ballots of Farouk Aliu Mahama’s opponents, which led to the violence.

Mohammed Alabira was caught in the violence, where he was slapped from behind by Farouk Aliu Mahama while he was filing a live report.

He said the MP’s boys took a cue from their boss and pounced on him, beating him, and eventually tearing his shirt in the process.

“It was the MP [Farouk Aliu Mahama] who slapped me, and his people kicked me and took my phone away. I was reporting on the violence that was happening during the counting process, so I asked the MP why that was happening, and he got up and came and slapped me, and his people also started beating me up.”

Alabira narrated that it was the police at the venue who rescued him from the fury and attacks of the MP’s boys. He added that the MP moved ahead of the police vehicle that was taking him to the Yendi Divisional Police Command and blocked the entrance to the police station.

“It was the police that rescued me, and I was there with them in the company of the Divisional Police Commander, and Farouk [Aliu Mahama] came and blocked the entrance. So we were kept in the bus for more than one hour before we called for reinforcement from the Ghana Armed Forces, who came and rescued us because his supporters were threatening to pelt the bus with stones.”

Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira has received medical attention. He has also officially reported the issue to the Yendi Divisional Police command.

Police arrest one person, on manhunt for others in Yendi election violence

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect and is on a manhunt for others over the violence that marred the NPP’s primary in Yendi.

“The persons are suspected of damaging electoral materials during the sorting of ballots in the ongoing internal parliamentary elections of the New Patriotic Party. The Police worked together with the Military, in line with our established protocols, to restore law, order, and security in the area. No persons were injured during the disturbances.”

“We wish to assure the public that all persons behind this unfortunate act shall be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the police added in a statement.



