Members of the KNUST chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana have complied with their leadership’s decision to embark on a nationwide strike.

The striking members are calling on the government to address their concerns regarding the payment of their tier two pension and issues related to their overtime allowance, among others.

During Citi News‘ visit to the KNUST campus on Thursday, services that the members had withdrawn included security, health, and administrative, among others.

In their bid to create awareness of their strike, the members had a procession on major streets on the campus as they chanted war songs. They then visited various offices, where they asked all their members to strictly comply with their directive to embark on a strike.

Speaking to Citi News, the Secretary of the Group, Kwadwo Bediako-Baryeh, stated that their members have vowed to continue the strike until all their concerns are addressed.

Some persons who were seeking to access services rendered by the striking members were frustrated as a result of the development.

Similarly, the Senior Staff Association of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) is complying with the directive.

The group is citing the non-payment of overtime allowances by the University of Cape Coast, the non-payment of the tier 2 allowances to fund managers, among other issues, as the rationale behind the strike.

Speaking to Citi News after declaring an indefinite strike, Chairman ofthe Senior Staff Association of the University of Cape Coast, Sandy Kumi-Sinatra, urged members to lay down their tools until management addresses their grievances.

