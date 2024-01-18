In a spectacular display of resilience, determination, and an unwavering spirit, 12-year-old prodigy N’Adom Darko-Asare, the 2022 and 2023 National Champion of The Spelling Bee, is set to grace the stage once again for the fifth time at the 2024 finals come Saturday, February 3.

This remarkable feat makes her the first speller to achieve such a milestone since the program’s inception in 2008.

FIFTH-TIME RETURNING SPELLER, TWO-TIME CHAMPION: N’ADOM DARKO-ASARE

N’Adom Darko-Asare’s return for the fifth time is a testament to her exceptional tenacity, bravery, and sportsmanship. Having clinched the championship twice before, she is not only a master of words, but also a symbol of determination for aspiring spellers nationwide.

CELEBRATING RESILIENCE AND TENACITY

The Spelling Bee Ghana takes pride in fostering a culture of resilience and tenacity. According to Country Director Eugenia Tachie-Menson, “N’Adom Darko-Asare’s decision to return for a fifth time aligns perfectly with the program’s encouragement of “returning spellers.” This initiative allows spellers from previous years who meet eligibility criteria to come back and showcase their linguistic prowess.”

ENCOURAGING ‘RETURNING SPELLERS’

Programmes Manager with The Spelling Bee, Ms. Salomé Dzakpasu said, “Our programme believes in giving spellers the opportunity to continue their journey, learn, and grow. The concept of ‘returning spellers’ not only enriches the competition but also highlights the personal and academic growth of participants. It embodies the essence of The Spelling Bee Ghana as a platform that nurtures talent and encourages continuous improvement”.

N’ADOM DARKO-ASARE: A PIONEER IN SPELLING HISTORY

N’Adom Darko-Asare’s achievement of being the first 2-time Champion to return to the competition is a historic moment for The Spelling Bee Ghana. Her journey reflects the program’s commitment to creating a space where young minds can thrive, learn, and make history.

About The Spelling Bee Ghana

The Spelling Bee Ghana is a prestigious annual competition that promotes literacy, vocabulary, and academic excellence among young students. Since its inception in 2008, it has become a beacon for spellers across the nation, fostering a love for language and learning.

