A Deputy Registrar of the Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), Alhassan Azumah has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The deceased was promoted to the rank of Deputy Registrar in the university about two months ago.

Information gathered by Graphic Online from some sources within the university indicates that two gunmen on a motorbike shot him multiple times around 7 pm on Wednesday (January 17, 2024) outside his residence in Sokabisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

He was walking around his residence when the unknown assailants surfaced, shot him, and sped off.

Mr Azumah’s death has shocked both the staff and students of the university.

