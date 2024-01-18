President Nana Akufo-Addo is out again with another egregious display of political pettiness and a blatant disregard for the well-being of the citizens of this beautiful country of ours.

It is highly concerning to openly and proudly admit that he denied the people of Ekumfi in the Central Region their much-needed development because they voted against his party’s candidate for parliament.

That is an undemocratic action and dangerous for our country’s progress.

This shocking display of partisanship, which has been one of the hallmarks of Mr Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party, is not only an affront to democracy but also a glaring violation of the principles of good governance and sustainable development.

Sustainable development is a fundamental responsibility of any government. It must, therefore, be the government’s responsibility not to compromise on meeting the needs of the people today and affect future generations.

The President’s action is wrong on many levels. First, development should not be used as a political tool to punish or reward communities based on their voting patterns. This action sets a dangerous precedent that other leaders may emulate, leading to a divided nation where development only occurs in regions loyal to the ruling party.

Secondly, it violates the fundamental human rights of the people of Ekumfi to be denied development based on their political affiliation.

As a people, we must be deeply concerned that President Akufo-Addo would prioritise political vendettas over the well-being of his constituents. Ghanaians will recall that he made similar claims in the wake of the government’s neglect of communities in the Volta Region affected by the very government’s spilling of the Akosombo dam.

As stated by Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, “Good governance is perhaps the single most important factor in eradicating poverty and promoting development.”

The President’s decision to withhold development from a community based on their political affiliations is unethical and sets a dangerous precedent for governance in Ghana.

This type of behaviour undermines the principles of democratic participation and fair representation. It also perpetuates a cycle of division and polarisation within the country, hindering the progress and unity necessary for sustainable development.

Such actions will hold back Ghana’s total development and progress in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs call for inclusive and sustainable development that leaves no one behind. Denying development to any community undermines the country’s efforts towards achieving these goals.

Goal 16, which focuses on peace, justice, and strong institutions, emphasises the importance of inclusive and accountable governance at all levels. By denying development to a community based on their political choices, President Akufo-Addo is ac8vely working against the spirit of this goal, jeopardising Ghana’s progress towards achieving the SDGs.

This alarming display of political bias and disregard for the principles of sustainable development makes it even more apparent that this country needs an urgent change in leadership.

Sustainable development requires inclusive governance that prioritises the needs of all communi8es. Ghana, therefore, needs a leader who is committed to these principles, and John Mahama has shown that he is the right candidate for this country.

As a former President of Ghana, Mahama has a proven track record of priori8sing the needs of all Ghanaians, regardless of religious and political affiliations. During his tenure, he implemented policies and initiated projects across the country’s length and breadth to improve the lives of all.

This man is demonstrably committed to inclusive governance and sustainable development. It makes him a promising candidate to correct the poor governance of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration and steer Ghana back on course towards progress and prosperity for all its citizens.