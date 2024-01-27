Celebrated Afro-Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has finally unveiled his debut single for 2024 dubbed ‘Believe In Africa’.

The song was unveiled during his impressive performance at the Africa Prosperity Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Friday, January 27.

Stonebwoy, who was dressed in a stunning white tuxedo, gave an amazing performance on the stage, impressing the audience, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Former President Kufuor, Guyana President, and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

He showcased his newest single ‘Believe In Africa’ and also performed some of his hit songs like ‘Manodzi’.

It was a refreshing experience watching Stonebwoy whose real name is Livingston Etse Satekla put up an excellent performance. His microphone technique and coordination with the band were pure class.

The Africa Prosperity Champions Awards was established to recognize and celebrate the achievements of distinguished Africans across various sectors, aligned with the Africa Prosperity Agenda.

Some of the awardees included Nigerian Music Icon Mr Eazi

Watch how he performed ‘Believe In Africa’ below