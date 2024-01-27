Titus Glover, the former Member of Parliament for Tema East from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has predicted victory for the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, in the upcoming Ayawaso Central parliamentary poll within the party.

In an interview with Citi News, Titus Glover lauded Henry Quartey’s diligent efforts, expressing confidence that his hard work would be duly recognized with success in the election.

Glover emphasized that there is merit in well-known figures within the NPP rallying behind the regional minister, citing Quartey’s substantial contributions to President Akufo-Addo’s administration and the government.

According to Glover, rewarding such dedication and accomplishments is appropriate and deserved.

“He is working so hard for the government and the constituency and I see nothing wrong with supporting him to win. Henry Quartey will win; even if it is one vote, he has won. Remember, I went to Parliament with three votes and that record has not been broken.”

He added that voting in the constituency is going smoothly and urged the media to report the same and refrain from sending inflammatory messages.

“Preach the message that here [the voting centre] is peaceful and so serene and delegates are casting their ballots peacefully.”

In an interview with the media, Henry Quartey said he is winning the poll because “by the grace of God, I have a God that I serve and that is what is inspiring my confidence.”

