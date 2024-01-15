The National Teaching Council (NTC) has clarified that it has not made any changes to the results of the Teacher Licensure Examination.

This clarification comes in response to an announcement suggesting possible alterations from fail to pass in the examination results.

In a statement, the NTC emphasized that it “has not made any changes to the examination results. The published results remain valid and any announcements suggesting alterations to the results are false, misleading, and should be treated as fraudulent.”

The NTC further advised candidates to verify information only through its official communication channels, including the official website and authorized social media accounts, to ensure they receive accurate and reliable information.

“NTC is actively investigating the source of this fraudulent announcement and appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible,” it added.

