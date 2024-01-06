Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey’s full recovery from a thigh injury is just weeks away.

He expressed this optimism in a pre-game press conference ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup Third Round tie against Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday, January 7.

Partey was recently spotted working out for the first time since suffering a thigh injury just before Arsenal played Sevilla in Spain in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The former Atlético Madrid player has missed a significant amount of time due to injuries, and Arteta is hopeful that he will be back in action soon, given the progress he has made in his recovery.

“Hopefully it’s weeks [until he’s fit again]. How many weeks it will be will depend a little bit on how long the next step of training with the team will take him, but he’s progressing well.”

Despite the progress shown by Partey, he was left out of the Ghana squad for the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire, a decision that Arteta supported by tagging it as a sensible move.

Ghana is in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.