The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced an extension of the opening of its Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP) portal to help improve employment figures.

The extension will enable interested jobseekers, potential employers, and businesses to submit their applications through the YEA portal.

YEA in a press release indicated that the initiative is aimed at aiding businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the full press release.

The Management of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is pleased to notify the public, especially the business community and companies interested in participating in the Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP), that the portal remains accessible for business applications.

The portal is also available for jobseekers seeking opportunities with any of the beneficiary companies across various sectors of the economy.

Interested jobseekers, potential employers, and businesses can submit their applications through the YEA portal at www.yea.gov.gh or apply.yea.gov.gh.

This announcement follows management’s decision to expedite the registration process, ensuring prompt enrollment of jobseekers and providing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) the opportunity to enhance their businesses and generate additional employment.

This initiative reaffirms the Agency’s commitment to encouraging eligible MSMEs to participate in the programme. It aligns with the formal introduction and launch of the YEA Business and Employment Assistance Support Programme (BEAP), aimed at aiding businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YEA’s objective is rooted in its mandate to assist MSMEs that experienced a decline in turnovers post-pandemic, leading to layoffs. The goal is to help these businesses rehire employees, bring in new talent, and equip them with the necessary skills for productivity.

Under the Agency’s disbursement plan, each beneficiary MSME is expected to hire an average of two (2) employees, including those previously laid off. These employees will receive a monthly allowance of GHS500 as a supplement to their remuneration package from employers, lasting for a 12-month period.

For further clarification or inquiries, please contact Miss Adoma Odoom, at 0241777600, or Mr. Joseph Bannerman, at 0570410749

YEA remains steadfast in its commitment to youth employment and the overall development of MSMEs, aiming to expand and create more meaningful opportunities for the youth.