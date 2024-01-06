Rapper, Zed Ay Kay is carving a niche for himself in the competitive Ghanaian music scene. ‘Mitsi’, translates from Fante as “I Hear” is an affirmation to a lover who might need reassurance that they still have their partner’s ear and unwavering love.

M3NSA is featured in the song and serves as a songwriter and producer, once again showcasing how his contribution to a project sets it in a very special space in the current music scene. ‘Mitsi’ resonates with a heartfelt yearning, yet its beat, marked by an insistent and warmly danceable rhythm, captures a paradoxical mix of resignation and hope.

‘Mitsi’ is a pure love song, which is not easy to find in our space, especially because it is performed by two male artists who expose honesty and vulnerability. The song addresses intense emotions but maintains a modest and breezy tone. It resembles more of a playful crush anthem rather than a profound declaration of eternal love. This may be the key to its appeal.

Not every love song needs to be a dramatic, shouted proclamation; simplicity has its own charm. Stream or download ‘Mitsi’ across all major digital platforms here: https://songwhip.com/zed-ay-kay/mitsi





About ZED AY KAY

Zed Ay Kay is a recording artist. He was formerly part of the music duo, Replay who released their debut album “Senorita” in 2015. As a solo artist, Zed Ay Kay released his maiden 14-track album “VERSATILITY” in 2021. The album exhibited his talent as a rapper with a keen ear for melody. Zed Ay Kay has also worked with Ras Kuuku on ‘Nah Give Up’ and Highlife legend, Felix Owusu on ‘Stop My Love’.

About M3NSA

M3NSA is a producer, musician, performer and filmmaker. Known for his recognizable sound and instinctual storytelling while still deeply rooted in his motherland, Ghana, he has grown into an international act because of his ability to navigate different languages, cultures and artistic expressions through the years.

