Read the full statement below:

It is with a thankful heart that we announce the ushering into the presence of God Almighty, our son, brother, uncle, and friend; Vincent E. McCauley, (now of Blessed Memory) on Monday 15 January 2024.

His was a glorious magnificent transition, having the great privilege to see and encounter Heaven.

An administrator at Soul Clinic International School, Vincent was an ardent actor who starred in many films and TV productions, including being celebrated for his role as “Max” in the popular series ‘Things We Do For Love’.

At Perfect Peace, our Vincent now has an Eternity of Rest. He leaves a large void and will be greatly missed.

The family is grateful for the time you spent with us, dear Vincent! You were a gem, a gift straight from God and you were greatly loved and cherished.

However, God loves you most perfectly. We thank sincerely all those who genuinely cared and loved him too.

The family.

