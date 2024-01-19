The Ghana National Gas Company has commissioned and handed over a multipurpose community centre to the chiefs and people of Kpalbe in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The new community centre comprises a 130-seating capacity, restrooms, and a borehole to serve the community and its environs.

Kpalbe is the capital of the North East Gonja District.

It has a population of 2,430, and a community centre of such nature will go a long way in helping them, like hosting all assembly and public gatherings regarding both traditional and religious meetings.

At the commissioning, the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Alhassan Abdallah, commended the gas company for the kind gesture and added that the district will be given more projects.

“It is our wish and prayer that we shall use this edifice wisely.

“We’re praying that many more projects will come to the North East Gonja District from Ghana Gas Company.

“We have now become a friend, a baby, and a development partner of Ghana Gas.”

The MP pledged his support to assist Ghana Gas in terms of resources such as land acquisition in the region for future development.

The multipurpose community centre has become the first of its kind in the Northern Region.

Abdallah added, the North East Gonja District has a lot of challenges in terms of projects and appealed for more in the North East Gonja District.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mohammed Musah Tindawu, was of the view that the community centre that “has been missing in the region is finally here” and that they will ensure this project will be put to good use and its intended purposes.

“I believe this project will be put to good use and that the culture of maintenance will see the project well taken care of.

“We believe that the government of Nana Addo has delivered on his promise,” he said.

The DCE assured the community people that the assembly will take up the furnishing and PA system among other costs.

Board member of Ghana Gas, Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, commended the effort of the community and the gas company for making it possible.

He added that the success of these projects signifies the combined effort of stakeholders, including the community leadership.

“This project is a testament to what can be achieved when people come together for development.

“This is a project that will foster community engagement and serve us in diverse ways,” he said.

He further explained that the gas company will continue to be committed to project initiatives that transform the community.

He assured the Kpalbe community that the MP is working hard with Ghana Gas to bring more projects such as an astro-turf, school infrastructure, and health facilities, among others, and that he needs to be supported.

The commissioning attracted traditional leaders, chiefs and elders, assembly members in the region, community members, party faithful, Ghana Gas staff, among many others.