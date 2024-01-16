The New Force Movement, led by Nana Kwame Bediako, has stressed its resolve to inspire entrepreneurs in Ghana by addressing the challenges and fears in the entrepreneurial space.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV on Monday, Mr. Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, expressed concerns about the lack of an enabling environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to grow.

He said the movement sought to bring hope by creating a new narrative focused on empowering entrepreneurs and fostering a conducive atmosphere for business growth and innovation.

“Currently, there is no hope. That is why we are here. There is fear instead of hope. Now the only thing stronger than fear is hope, and somebody has to give it.”

He further indicated, “I want people to understand that they can start any business from a very small scale and start to build the capital. And when they build capital, they shouldn’t build capital for the capital to be consumed by problems that will come along. They should build capital to reinvest the capital as an investment through any sort of development. It can just be a simple technological software.”

