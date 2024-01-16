Mr. William Ntim-Boadu, a seasoned and well-respected energy finance professional, has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of PETROSOL Ghana Ltd, a leading Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC). This took effect on 1st January 2024.

With about 14 years of senior leadership experience in the energy sector, Mr. Ntim-Boadu is currently the Chief Executive Officer of HFields Limited, an oil services firm and also doubles as an Executive Director of the Milton Group, a business information technology solutions firm. He currently serves on the Board of Ebony Oil & Gas Ltd, a bulk oil import, distribution and export company.

At the national level, Mr. Ntim-Boadu, though relatively young, has been called upon to offer his expertise to address major national issues in the energy sector. Between 2016 and 2017, he was part of the team of experts whose work led to the creation of the ESLA Bond programme to address the energy sector financial crisis.

Again, between June 2021 and June 2022, he was part of the three-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) appointed by the Government of Ghana and tasked with the responsibility of coming out with the strategic direction of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) by identifying a strategic operating partner, conducting a technical evaluation of the processing plant and managing the daily operations of the refinery within that period. This assignment was executed diligently and their report submitted to the government.

Between 2017 and 2020, Mr. Ntim-Boadu doubled as the General Manager of Astra Oil Services Ltd, a bulk oil import, distribution and export company as well as the Commodity Trading & Risk Manager of Zen Petroleum Ltd, an oil marketing company, and played a key role in setting up Astra Oil Services, a sister company of Zen Petroleum, and contributed to the growth of both companies.

Additionally, between 2010 and 2017, Mr. Ntim-Boudu served as the Chief Finance Officer of Sage Petroleum, a bulk oil import, distribution and export company, and played a key role in helping to raise funding for the construction of the Quantum Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Storage and Loading Infrastructure at Anokyi, near Atuabo, in the Western Region, which has contributed significantly to the financial viability of the company and national LPG supply security. Prior to that, he had served diligently as the Manager-Commerce of the same company and contributed to the company’s growth.

Some of the previous roles he played include, Accountant and Oil Trader, Cirrus Oil Services and Associate (Audit), KPMG, a global audit firm.

He is a Chartered Accountant and a Member, Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA), UK and holds a Bachelor of Science (Accounting option) degree from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon as well as a Diploma in French from the Ministry of Education, France.

He has attended several courses in energy finance, oil trading and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), both locally and internationally.