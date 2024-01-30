The Minerals Commission has stated that it has not received any request from FGR Bogoso Prestea Ltd, the operators of the Prestea-Bogoso Mine, regarding placing it under care and maintenance.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, January 30, the commission clarified that the Prestea-Bogoso Mine is currently under the control of FGR Bogoso Prestea Ltd (FGR) and its principal shareholder, Blue International Holdings Limited, based in the United Kingdom.

The commission emphasized that neither they nor the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has received a formal application or request from FGR to place the mine under care and maintenance.

However, it mentioned that if a formal request is submitted, it will be considered under section 51 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

“For the avoidance of doubt, neither the Ministry nor the Commission has received a formal application or request from FGR to put the Mine under Care and Maintenance.”

“An application to suspend production is clearly set out in section 51 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) which requires the holder of the Mining Lease to serve a notice to that effect on the Minister. As indicated earlier, no such request or application has been submitted to the Minister.”

“In the event that such an application is received, it shall be considered in accordance with applicable Regulations and the current state of the mine and a decision taken in the best interest of the Country,” an excerpt of the statement read.

The Commission guaranteed the public that it would uphold the effective management of the country’s mineral resources and safeguard mining investments.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public of its unflinching commitment to ensuring the effective and efficient management of the mineral resources of the country, the protection of mining investment in general and the Prestea Bogoso Mine in particular to protect jobs, the local Prestea economy, community development as well as revenue generation for the benefit of the good people of Ghana.”

