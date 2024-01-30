Mine workers of the Future Global Resources Bogoso-Prestea Mines (FGR) are demonstrating against what they say is the mismanagement of the mine, which they claim has affected productivity and the payment systems of workers.

The General Secretary of the senior staff union of FGR Bogoso-Prestea Mines, Samuel Kumi Manu, and other workers, speaking to Citi News during the demonstration, said the mine has not seen any investment since FGR took over in 2020.

They thus called on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to demand proof of financial capability from FGR to determine whether the mine should be taken from them.

“We want the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to take action because we know on record that the minister has, on two occasions, issued ultimatums to FGR to show proof of financial capability. However, on both occasions, FGR has failed to comply. This implies that FGR does not have the means to operate the mine. Therefore, we expect the minister to intervene and transfer it to a credible investor who can inject financial capacity into the operation, as what we lack now is finances.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital