Some residents of Karaga in the Northern Region have served notice to protest against the alleged mismanagement of the Karaga District Hospital.

A letter written to the Karaga DCE by a group identified as the Concerned Citizens of Karaga accused the District Health Director, Medical Superintendent, the Matron, and the Hospital Board of incompetence, which it said is negatively affecting the hospital and risking its closure.

The group, in its letter, scheduled the protest for January 8 and is demanding that the DCE should be there to receive the petition in person.

Below is the group’s letter:

NOTIFICATION OF INTENDED DEMONSTRATION TO SANITIZE THE KARAGA DISTRICT HOSPITAL

We, the under-listed leaders of the concern citizens of Karaga respectfully write to notify you on the above-mentioned intended peaceful demonstration scheduled on Monday 8th January, 2024.

2. This demonstration is intended to bring to the attention of relevant authorities in the Health sector, Civil Society Organizations (CSO) and Government representatives to with immediate effect rescue the Karaga District Hospital from total collapse from the ineptitude of the District Health Director, Medical Superintendent, the Matron and the Hospital Board.

3. The peaceful demonstration is to take place in Karaga Township to register our concerns to the appropriate authorities for readdress and put the Management of the Hospital on the right trajectory to deliver quality health care to the good people of karaga.

4. The propose route would be from the Karaga town park near the Police station as a converging point. And from there, to the District Hospital and from the District hospital to the Karaga District Assembly where a petition would be submitted to the Hon. District Chief Executive and the Assembly back to the converging point for closing.

5. We respectfully request the presence of the Hon. District Chief Executive to receive our petition in person, please.