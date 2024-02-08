Independent Presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has criticized the two major political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the lead-up to the 2024 polls.

Kyerematen contends that both the NDC and NPP lack substantial solutions to alleviate Ghanaians from the economic challenges they face.

He specifically criticized the two parties for resorting to International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts during their respective administrations.

As the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Kyerematen positions himself as the most suitable candidate to lead the desired transformation that Ghanaians are yearning for. He urges voters to consider him as their choice in the upcoming 2024 elections.

“Do you sincerely believe that, generally, people are looking for change in this country? People want to go beyond the duopoly. The two political parties [NDC, NPP] for the last 32 years, whatever, they can do, we have all seen what they can do.

“People are beginning to ask questions, so if after 32 years, we are in such a deep economic mess, it was no better during the NDC days. Getting to the end of the NDC, we went to IMF, and getting to the second term of the NPP, we are going to IMF. Does it take any level of sophisticated thinking for you to realise as a Ghanaian that it is time for a change? It’s clear that we need to try something different,” Mr Kyerematen noted.

The longest-serving Trade Minister stated that he has been an effective minister in both former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administrations, touting his achievement on the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative.

“If you look at my record under former President J. A Kufuor’s administration and President Akufo-Addo’s government. People who have been part of this government will tell you that I was probably one of the most effective ministers in both administrations. In terms of my area of focus, in terms of innovations, executing capacity. Right now, if the NPP wants to talk about their achievements, the most I think the most comprehensive and innovative programme for the NPP has been the One-District-One-Factory initiative. It’s been one of the greatest success stories of NPP.”

The Leader of Movement for Change believes he will amass more votes in the Volta and Central Regions than his two contenders, NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

According to the Independent Presidential aspirant, he’s more popular in the two regions than Dr Bawumia and Mr Mahama, whose party’s stronghold is the Volta region.

He said he has 600,000 volunteers across the country embarking on a retail campaign.

“I have more gravitas in Volta and Central Regions, arguably, than any of the candidates showing up on the radar [Mahama, Bawumia]. Within NPP, it was generally acknowledged if it’s the Volta region, it’s Alan’s territory. I have massive support in the Ashanti region.”

