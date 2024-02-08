Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has absolved himself of any corruption and corruption-related cases, promising to fight the canker if voted in the 2024 general elections.

He stated that he has the integrity to manage the finances of the economy, emphasizing that he is not a corrupt person.

The current government has come under heavy criticism for defending appointees allegedly involved in corruption and corruption-related activities.

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP), which was instituted by the government, has also been criticized for not living up to expectations in its fight against corruption.

During his address to the nation on his vision at the auditorium of the UPSA on Wednesday, the NPP flagbearer said, “If it is someone with personal integrity who is not corrupt and can be trusted to fight corruption, then your choice, clearly, is Dr. Bawumia.”

He called on the electorate to trust him to work hard and selflessly for the country.

“And, if the person you have in mind is someone you can trust to work hard and tirelessly and selflessly for Ghana, it is Dr. Bawumia.”

Dr. Bawumia expressed his commitment to protecting the country’s natural resources for the benefit of all citizens.

“If you are looking for the man who is more committed to protecting and using our natural resources for the benefit of Ghanaians, It is Dr. Bawumia,” he underscored.

