The Independent Presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has outlined his vision for farmers in the agricultural sector if he wins the 2024 polls.

He has, therefore, promised to offer incentives to aid farmers by making provisions to access financing to help boost agricultural production.

He stated that produce will not be left to rot at farm gates due to a lack of transportation system, promising to reduce transportation and logistics costs.

The Leader for Movement for Change also promised to ensure improved irrigation, assuring to embark on a different financing scheme to increase agricultural production and productivity.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Kyerematen said that to “Reduce distribution and transport costs, you have to provide incentives to improve the distribution and marketing regime. Agricultural production, number 1, is access to affordable agricultural financing. From the work that we have done, if you lend to the agricultural sector, higher than 9%, you cannot sustain agricultural productivity. It doesn’t matter what you do; if you want to be competitive in agriculture and increase agricultural production and productivity, then you have to have a different agricultural financing scheme. Number 2 is irrigation.”

