The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to improve upon the government’s educational policy, the Free Senior High School (Free SHS).

The vice president stated that the government recorded the highest-ever level of enrollment in SHS, with around 500,000 students in 2023.

Outlining his vision for the country in his national address at the UPSA auditorium on February 7, Dr. Bawumia described the performance of students who wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2023 as the best since 2015.

“We have also implemented Free SHS with an increase in enrollment from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.4 million by 2022. The year 2023 has recorded the highest-ever level of enrollment in SHS of around 500,000 students. The performance of the students at WASSCE is also the best since 2015 and we have also achieved gender parity. Under my government, Free SHS will continue, and we will improve upon it. Who can you trust to protect and improve Free SHS? Once again, it is Dr. Bawumia.”

The Free SHS policy has been characterized by challenges.

Several groups and individuals have urged the government to review the policy to make it better but the Akufo-Addo government remains adamant.

