The Ministry of Interior has renewed, by Executive Instrument, the curfew hours imposed on Bunkpurugu and its environs in the North East Region.

Several clashes between factions in Bunkpurugu have resulted in numerous deaths and the destruction of property.

In a statement sighted by citinewsroom.com and signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the government urged residents to exercise restraint and to use non-violent means to maintain peace in the area.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bunkpurugu Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon.

The curfew hours are from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am until further notice.

Below is the Ministry of Interior’s statement.

