The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, has stated that the party doesn’t underestimate the capabilities of Independent Presidential aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in the 2024 general election.

He indicated that Mr. Kyerematen would be treated as one of their political opponents if he appeared on the ballot paper.

The NDC National Youth Organizer stressed that the party will strategize to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the leader of the Movement for Change.

“The NDC doesn’t take anybody for granted. If you know the history of the NDC and you know what happened to us in 2000 when Gossie Tandoh broke away, it affected us. So if Alan is going to be on the ballot, we will treat Alan as any other political party, and we take every election seriously. If he makes it through the Electoral Commission’s processes and comes on December 7, he’s on the ballot, then NDC is going to treat him like any other political party.”

“He has his strengths and weaknesses, and so when we are factoring in how our campaign is going to look like, we will look at Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and what he brings on board. What he’s going to take out from both the NDC and NPP. And we will fashion out a strategy to deal with him, so we don’t underestimate Alan Kyerematen at all. We will treat all of them as our political opponents, the kind of messages they will be preaching, and we will be ready for them,” he said on The Citiuation Room on Citi TV on February 8, 2024.

Opare Addo rejected the assertion by a member of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, that it would take 20 to 30 years for any other political party to break the duopoly.

“If you look at how political parties operate, you mistakenly make that assumption. The Ghanaian voter is becoming sophisticated by the day. The kind of conversations that are going on today, 5, 10 years ago, you could sound how Dennis Miracles Aboagye is sounding. But I don’t want to believe that it will take 20 or 30 years. We the politicians, the kind of things we say about ourselves, in due time you will find a third force springing up.”

Mr. Kyerematen is carving himself as the third force who can break the duopoly in Ghanaian politics.

