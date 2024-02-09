Mark your calendars and prepare your taste buds! Citi FM/Citi TV proudly presents the eagerly anticipated ‘Back to Your Village Food Festival’ set to tantalize palates on March 30 and 31, 2024.

Formerly known as the “Back to Your Village” Food Bazaar, this beloved annual event returns with a fresh new outlook, promising an unforgettable culinary journey celebrating the rich heritage of Ghanaian cuisine.

As an integral part of the 2024 Heritage Month celebrations, the festival invites patrons to indulge in an array of delectable authentic Ghanaian dishes representing the diverse culinary traditions from the northern, central, western, and southern regions of the country.

Join us at the picturesque forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, where the vibrant atmosphere and savoury aromas will beckon you to explore the culinary treasures of Ghana.

From the beloved classics like Omo tuo, Banku, and Tuo Zaafi to the likes of Kokonte and Ampesie, there’s something to delight every palate.

The festivities kick off at 9 am each day, promising a gastronomic adventure that celebrates the essence of Ghanaian culture through its flavours.

Call for vendors

Are you a purveyor of authentic Ghanaian cuisine? Seize the opportunity to showcase your culinary mastery at the “Back to Your Village” Food Festival! Interested vendors are encouraged to register by calling 0205 973 973.

A celebration of flavour

The “Back to Your Village” Food Festival is powered by Citi TV with the unwavering support of 97.3 Citi FM.

Together, we invite you to savour the tastes, sights, and sounds of Ghana’s culinary heritage in an unforgettable celebration of flavour and tradition.

Don’t miss out on this culinary extravaganza! Join us as we embark on a culinary odyssey that celebrates the heart and soul of Ghanaian cuisine.

———————————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital