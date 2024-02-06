The campaign team of John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has denied allegations that their leader is making excessive promises to Ghanaians in the run-up to this year’s general elections.

Public sentiment suggests that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is making too many promises, raising doubts about his ability to deliver.

Mr. Mahama has made several pledges, including scrapping ex-gratia payments, revamping the Black Stars, reducing the number of ministers, auditing COVID-19 expenditure, restoring the original names of universities renamed by Akufo-Addo, and prioritising the Bawku conflict if reelected as president.

In response to questions about whether Mr. Mahama is overpromising, the team’s spokesperson, Beatrice Annan, firmly denied these claims in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday.

She emphasized the necessity of addressing all sectors when the NDC is voted into power.

“No, we are not overpromising. Let me give you a critical example. We are a third-world country. Every aspect of this country needs to be touched. And so this is a man who, at the same time when he was building schools, he was constructing hospitals, he was supporting farmers with free fertilizers, we were still saving and building economic boosters like the sinking fund, the Exim bank, the Ghana infrastructural fund, and everything. We were also managing the cocoa sector better and supporting farmers.”

“All these things were being done. It is the reason why you have sector ministers in various organizations or in various aspects of the economy so that you cannot just come and do one thing,” she stated.

