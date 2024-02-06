The Chief of Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern region Nana Nyarko Bawuah II has commended the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism in the handling of the incident involving a murder suspect at his palace.

According to the chief, but for the professional conduct of the police personnel, the situation could have escalated and gotten out of control.

“The youth stormed this palace determined to lynch the suspect here. They were throwing everything they could get into the palace when the police prevented them from attacking the suspect. In fact, it was the women among them who were supplying the stones for the men to throw in here.

“But the police were so professional with their approach to the incident. They showed that they were well trained, and they shielded the suspect from any attack. In fact, the angry youth didn’t realise when the police took the suspect from the palace. And when they realized he was no longer at the palace they turned their anger at the police, attacked them and their motorbikes and others,” the chief made the remarks when the Eastern regional Minster Seth Kwame Acheampong visited the troubled area today.

Meanwhile, more than 40 people have been arrested and are being prosecuted by the police following the incident.

The violence erupted following the alleged rape and murder of a 45-year-old woman, Akua Kyerewaa, by a 23-year-old ex-convict, Kwasi Tenkorang.